‘He’ll be England manager one day’ Bruno Guimaraes heaps praise on Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe and explains how the Toon boss caught Arne Slot by surprise during the Carabao Cup Final

Bruno Guimaraes loves talking, but admits when it comes to describing what it is like to work with Eddie Howe, he struggles to find the words.



“It’s tough to describe what a fabulous human being he is: you’d have to work with him on a daily basis to get the full picture of what I’m talking about,” the Brazilian explains speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo after being named the 12th best player in the Premier League this season by the magazine.



It’s been a superb season for Guimaraes, who is also ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best central midfielders in the world right now, as he became the first Newcastle United captain to lift a domestic trophy in 70 years this March. But he is keen to stress that it was his manager’s fearlessness that got the club over the line vs Liverpool at Wembley.

"No doubt"

No Brazilian has won more caps than Guimaraes since the World Cup (Image credit: Getty)

“I have no doubt that we beat Liverpool because of him. He was like, ‘We’re not dropping our lines; we’ll keep pressing high, man to man.’ Liverpool weren’t expecting that at all.”



No Brazilian has won more international caps since the World Cup than Guimaraes, and the midfielder believes Eddie Howe is destined for the international stage himself one day.

Howe's first trophy, and Newcastle's first in 50 years, has cemented his legend status at St. James' Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He is by far the best European coach I’ve had. No doubt he’ll be England manager one day.



“As a person, he’s a sensation – a true legend.



“He’s gifted with strong man-management skills. He knows exactly the best way to talk to you in private, in the dressing room and in the press. He still has a long and promising career ahead of him.”



Howe is renowned for arranging off-field activities and team bonding sessions to help build team spirit among the teams he has managed, and at Newcastle United, he has introduced ‘The Timeline’.



Once a month, a draw takes place at the training ground with one player chosen to prepare a presentation about their life.



They discuss their roots, their family, their playing career and personal experiences with the idea that if players get to know each other's stories in detail they will be more comfortable around each other and perform better.



“I love that activity,” admits Guimaraes, who has already had his name drawn.

“We have one month to prepare the presentation, choose the photos, and, with the help of club staff, create what you want to share with the squad and how you want to share it.



“I talked about my parents and my kids, and I was humbled by the opportunity to show them my life story. I’m so proud of that.



“I started my presentation by talking about my grandfather, who moved to Brazil from Spain as a refugee – it took him 45 days to cross the Atlantic.”



Interestingly, Guimaraes’ grandfather made ends meet as a fisherman and, nowadays, fishing is one of his grandson’s favourite hobbies, with a Newcastle staff member taking him to local rivers.

“Whenever I’m away on holiday, I try to go fishing at least twice a week.”



Sounds great, but does he catch much?



“Come on, mate!” He tells FFT. “I’m a great fisherman. It’s in the family DNA!”



Interview by Caio Carrieri