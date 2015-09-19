Howe hails 'electric start' from Bournemouth

Eddie Howe has hailed his AFC Bournemouth side for the "electric start" that saw them score twice in the opening 10 minutes of Saturday's win over Sunderland.

Callum Wilson's fifth goal of the Premier League season and a stunning volley from Matt Ritchie settled the contest at the Vitality Stadium, with Younes Kaboul seeing red late on for a disappointing Sunderland.

Howe was delighted with the manner of AFC Bournemouth's start - especially Ritchie's strike - and with the way they sustained their performance after the interval.

"It was an electric start from us, the crowd played a big part in that. It's great to have started well and got the goals because at times we've started well and not built a lead," he told Sky Sports.

"That was key in winning the game. You've got to want that start and I thought the players were magnificent in doing that.

"The key thing was at half-time we didn't change, we kept our momentum.

"[Ritchie's goal] was a moment of real brilliance. The first touch won't get talked about but that was excellent and it enabled him to hit it with that trusted left foot.

"I said before the game the importance of our home form, the confidence it can give us. We believe we can win. I think [Saturday's result] has gone a long way to proving that in the players' mindset.

"That's why [the result] was so important."

Howe is also thrilled with the way Wilson has adapted to the pressures of playing in the top flight this season.

He said: "I think he's started very well, there's no doubt about that. The hat-trick at West Ham gave him a lot of confidence and the way he took his goal was like a seasoned pro at this level."