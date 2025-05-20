How to watch Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth: Live streams and TV info for Premier League encounter

Erling Haaland is back for Manchester City and could start from the off against Bournemouth

Watch Manchester City vs AFC Bournemouth on Tuesday 20 May as both sides look to bolster their European football credentials. All the details are available here on live streams and TV broadcasts around the world.

Man City vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Tuesday 20 May 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 4:00pm ET • Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | Peacock (US) | Optus (Australia) | Fubo (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Manchester City host Bournemouth on Tuesday in the Premier League, as Pep Guardiola's side look to bounce back from their recent FA Cup final disappointment.

The Sky Blues were beaten 1-0 by Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium, in a game that City dominated for large spells.

With silverware out of the question, the reigning Premier League champions have just two games left to secure a top-five finish and could climb as high as third with a victory this evening.

Bournemouth, however, aren't quite on the beach yet themselves, with the Cherries still holding onto hopes they could finish as high as 8th.

Results would have to go their way, and it still isn't out of the realm of possibilities that Andoni Iraola's men qualify for Europe with all the current permitations.

How to watch Man City vs Bournemouth in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Man City vs Bournemouth on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage beginning at 18:30 BST on Tuesday.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, and while existing Sky customers can stream using Sky Go, Now TV is the streaming partner for those looking for less of a commitment.

You can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months, and you don't have to sign up for a long-term contract.

Watch Man City vs Bournemouth from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Man City vs Bournemouth is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Man City vs Bournemouth streams globally

Where to watch Man City vs Bournemouth in the US? Fans in the US can watch Man City vs Bournemouth on USA Network, which is available on traditional cable TV or via the modern wave of online 'cord-cutting' versions, such as Sling and Fubo.

Can I watch Man City vs Bournemouth in Canada? Man City vs Bournemouth is being shown on Fubo in Canada, with the broadcaster having access to every single Premier League match. Prices start from $24.99 a month, with savings for longer-term plans.

Can I watch Man City vs Bournemouth in Australia? Fans in Australia can watch Man City vs Bournemouth on Optus Sport, along with every other Premier League fixture throughout the 2024/2025 season. Optus Sport subscriptions cost $24.99 a month, or $229 for a year. That will also get you a live stream for every single Premier League game.

Can I watch Man City vs Bournemouth in New Zealand? Fans in New Zealand can watch Man City vs Bournemouth on Sky Sport Now, which costs $49.99 a month if you're looking for the streaming package.