Howe not celebrating survival just yet

AFC Bournemouth may be 10 points clear of the Premier League relegation zone but boss Eddie Howe will not celebrate survival just yet.

After winning the Championship last season, Bournemouth have acquitted themselves superbly in the top flight, with victories over Chelsea and Manchester United particular highlights.

Howe's side are all but safe with three games remaining, but Sunderland and Norwich City both have a game in hand so they could still be caught before the end of the campaign.

As a result, Howe is keen for his players to maintain their focus, starting against Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

"I've been saying all along that we don't feel safe and that's still not changed," he told a news conference.

"Until we are mathematically safe, I will not relax. I think the recent period has been difficult, with the media and everyone else saying we are comfortable.

"We don't feel that internally, we feel we have got to finish the job ourselves. I am very keen to try and get a good result this weekend.

"I'm in an impossible position at this time because the outside world will say we are safe, but I have seen a lot stranger things than teams putting together a run of three of four straight wins and getting out of trouble and suck us in.

"We have to be ultra-professional. We have asked the players for the same attitude and professionalism they have given us throughout the season.

"We have run into some teams in good moments and it has been difficult in recent weeks. We need to get our attitude right for the visit to Everton because it is going to a difficult game for us."