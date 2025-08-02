‘Paul Merson would have been the best at walking football, he always walked around the pitch anyway! A different team-mate of mine would have found it tough’ Former England goalkeeper David James visits a St Helens walking football team

David James may have played his 53rd and final game for England 15 years ago, but he’s still playing football at the age of 55.

As well as turning out for a friend’s side on a social basis, James also surprised the St Helens walking football team this week with a special appearance.

The visit was part of a Carlsberg campaign, encouraging participation in football at all ages, with James wearing a Liverpool shirt as a reminder of his seven years at Anfield.

An enduring love of the game

David James (Image credit: Carlsberg)

James enjoyed the experience, given that he’s still playing football himself, even those his days at the elite level are long gone.

“My love for football is at grass roots level,” the former goalkeeper told FourFourTwo. “I’m very fortunate because there are so few people who get to experience what I did during my career.

David James (Image credit: Carlsberg)

“But I was still playing last weekend for my friend’s team where I live, because they had a pre-season friendly. I’ve spent a few days thinking about why I didn’t make a certain pass in that game, similar to what I did when I was playing professionally!

“I believe the age range at this event has been something like 20 to 82 years old, which is incredible, you have to admire people for turning up. I’ve seen people in my local area playing walking football, and quite often it gets unnoticed.

“People benefit on a social level, interacting with different generations, and there are the physical benefits – I know it’s walking football, but if you’re 82, maybe running isn’t something you can do.

“Also for mental health, it helps you be mentally active. It might be the best opportunity for some people just to get out of the house for an hour a week.

“Ex-players always talk about missing the banter in the changing room, but there is enough banter at grass roots level – when there’s a group of people, there will always be banter.”

Paul Merson

Asked which of his former team-mates would have been the best and the worst at walking football, one answer came to mind quicker than the other.

“I think Paul Merson would have been the best, because I think he walked around most of the time when I was playing!” James responded in a flash.

“Who would have been the worst at it? That’s a really good question! Maybe Steve McManaman, because he was the fittest player I ever played with. He might have looked elegant, but that guy was just non-stop running about!”

