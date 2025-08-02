‘I said, “Where I come from, you’d get a smack in the mouth talking to people like that.” He took it as a threat and wanted to report me. I’ll admit that I could have chosen my words better’ Jeff Winter on the most annoying players he officiated
The former Premier League ref has opened up on the players he hated to officiate
Jeff Winter was one of the most high-profile referees of his generation, so naturally, he was regularly tasked with handling English football’s biggest egos.
The Middlesbrough-born official spent 10 years as a Premier League ref, with his career culminating with the 2004 FA Cup final between Manchester United and Millwall.
But who were the most awkward and annoying players he officiated? Rather than give FourFourTwo his Perfect XI, Winter has run through some of the players who made his life hell…
Jeff Winter’s nightmare players to referee
GARY NEVILLE
“Gary is now great entertainment on TV and never shy about sharing his opinions – it was the same on the pitch! I once sent him off for a confrontation with Steve McManaman in an FA Cup tie against Man City in February 2004.”
STEVE STAUNTON
“I once gave Steve’s team a free-kick and he had a go. Instead of just showing him a yellow, I said, ‘Where I come from, you’d get a smack in the mouth talking to people like that.’ He took it as a threat and wanted to report me. I’ll admit that I could have chosen my words better.”
DANNY MILLS
“Danny recently said on a podcast that he wasn’t my greatest fan. It all stemmed from when I sent him off for Leeds against Arsenal. I’d cautioned him earlier, then he kicked the ball at Ashley Cole while the latter was on the floor. He still claims it was accidental, but Danny knew what he was doing.”
TOMAS REPKA
“He got sent off on his Premier League debut for West Ham, and then again in his third appearance! Sometimes you just had players that you couldn’t get on with, and Tomas [right] fell into that category.”
GORDON STRACHAN
“I remember running the line for a midweek game between Leeds and Barnsley. The camera pans to Gordon and he’s screaming abuse at me. Then it turns to me, making it seem like I was close, but I was probably 40 yards away! I later met him at a restaurant and had a perfectly amiable conversation.”
DARREN ANDERTON
“A lot of referees would agree that he wasn’t the easiest character to control during his days at Tottenham. I don’t remember him ever smiling! He was always moaning and nothing was right. Maybe that was part of his game that stimulated him to do better. But certainly a referee’s nightmare.
IAN WRIGHT
“The final game of my career was charity game The Match, which featured ex-players and celebrities. We were having a nice evening until Ian – always a handful - came on and had an argument with former England cricketer Alec Stewart that ended with them squaring up.”
CRAIG BELLAMY
“Craig would contest every single decision for 90 minutes. On the flip side, I refereed at Newcastle on a couple of occasions when he was suspended or injured, and he’d come into my dressing room and have a chat. I’d rather go for a pint with Craig than referee him!”
Jeff was talking to FourFourTwo in association with Freebets.com
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
