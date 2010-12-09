Independiente secure Copa Sudamericana

The Argentine side, 2-0 down from last week's first leg in Goiania, won 3-1 at their Libertadores de America stadium to take the match into extra-time then a shootout which they won 5-3 on Wednesday night.

It was a first victory in the second-tier Copa Sudamericana for Independiente, who have been crowned South American champions a record seven times in the Libertadores Cup between 1964 and 1984.

Both teams were surprise finalists given their poor domestic form with Goias relegated from the Brazilian top flight last month.

Independiente, from the Buenos Aires suburb of Avellaneda, are two from bottom of the Apertura, the first of two championships in Argentina's 2010/11 season.

Having gone seven matches before their first victory, they have 14 points from 17 games after only to wins.

Coach Antonio Mohamed gave precedence to the Copa Sudamericana when he was brought in two months ago to steady the ship after Independiente sacked Daniel Garnero.