Football's 56 most shocking transfers EVER

Transfer season is upon us once more, with the rumour mill in full swing as clubs across Europe seek to strengthen their squads ahead of next season.

Most of this summer’s deals will be predictable, but some could be genuinely stunning. Whether it’s big-name players making a sudden exit, brave souls crossing the great divide between fierce rivals, eyeball-dazzlingly big fees or curious combinations of player and club that make you think “Why’s HE going THERE?”, here are the most shocking transfers in football history...