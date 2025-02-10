European footballers who played in Mexico

Sergio Ramos pictured during his presentation at Monterrey in February 2025.

Mexican football has regularly attracted some of the top talents from across South America over the years.

With competitive salaries on offer, players from Argentina, Brazil and across the Americas often choose to play in the Liga MX.

For European players, moving to Mexico is more unusual, but some famous footballers have opted to join clubs in the North American nation.

Here, a look at some of the high-profile players from the men's game who have had spells with Mexican clubs...

Míchel (Celaya)

Michel in action for Real Madrid. (Image credit: Alamy)

One of a talented group of young players to emerge at Real Madrid in the mid-1980s, Míchel became a fan favourite at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The right winger, who won 66 caps for Spain and scored 21 goals for La Roja, linked up with former Madrid team-mates Hugo Sánchez and Emilio Butragueño at Mexican side Celaya for a short spell at the end of his career between 1996 and 1997.

Paulinho (Toluca)

Paulinho celebrates a goal for Toluca against FC Juarez in July 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a successful spell at Braga, Paulinho won two Portuguese titles at Sporting CP and the striker was capped three times by Portugal in 2020, scoring twice.

In the summer of 2024, Paulinho was sold to Mexican side Toluca for a fee of €7.75 million fee plus €250,000 in add-ons.

Vincent Janssen (Monterrey)

Vincent Janssen celebrates a goal for Monterrey against Santos Laguna in November 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After scoring just six goals in 42 appearances for Tottenham, Vincent Janssen moved to Monterrey in July 2019.

The former Dutch international fared better in Mexico, netting 24 goals in 94 appearances and winning three trophies: the Liga MX, Copa MX and Copa de Campeones. He returned to Europe with Belgian side Royal Antwerp in 2022.

Grzegorz Lato (Atlante)

Grzegorz Lato in action for Poland against Belgium at the 1982 World Cup. (Image credit: Alamy)

One of Poland's greatest-ever players, Grzegorz Lato played in three World Cups and was the tournament's top scorer as the Poles finished third in 1974.

After a long spell at Polish club Stal Mielec, Lato spent two seasons with Lokeren in Belgium and ended his career with a two-year stint at Mexican side Atlante. He won the CONCACAF Champions' Cup in 1983.

Jérémy Ménez (América)

Jeremy Menez celebrates a goal for America against Pumas in May 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a disappointing spell at Turkish side Antalyaspor, former France forward Jérémy Ménez moved to Mexico City giants América in January 2018.

Ménez scored five goals in 23 appearances for América, but suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in August 2018 and had his contract rescinded a year later following his recovery.

Bora Milutinović (Pumas)

Mexico coach Bora Milutinovic in 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Yugoslavian midfielder who played for Partizan and later had spells in France with Monaco, Nice and Rouen, Bora Milutinović finished his career in Mexico with Pumas between 1972 and 1976.

Bora began coaching with the Mexico City club the following year. He led Mexico to the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup, later returning for a second spell between 1995 and 1997. In a much-travelled career, he also took charge of Costa Rica, USA, China, Nigeria and Honduras, as well as a series of club sides.

Eusébio (Monterrey)

Pele and Eusebio receive flowers ahead of a game between NY Cosmos and Boston Minutemen in 1975. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest players of all time, Eusébio is a legend of Portuguese football and at Benfica, where he played between 1961 and 1975.

After leaving Benfica, the forward had short spells in the North American Soccer League with Boston Minutemen, Toronto Metros-Croatia and Las Vegas Quicksilvers. In between Boston and Toronto, the legendary attacker also had a short stay at Monterrey in Mexico, scoring once in 10 appearances for Los Rayados.

Mauro Camoranesi (Santos Laguna, Cruz Azul)

Mauro Camoranesi in action for Juventus against Real Madrid in the Champions League in May 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mauro Camoranesi was born and grew up in Argentina, but spent a decade in Italy with Verona and Juventus and represented the Azzurri at international level, qualifying courtesy of an Italian grandfather.

Early in his career, Camoranesi played for Mexican side Santos Laguna, later returning to the Liga MX for a longer spell at Mexico City outfit Cruz Azul and finishing as a runner-up in the Invierno 1999 campaign.

Ilie Dumitrescu (América, Atlante)

Romania's Ilie Dumitrescu is challenged by the USA's Cobi Jones in a match at the 1994 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Following his impressive performances at the 1994 World Cup with Romania, Ilie Dumitrescu signed for Tottenham, but the midfielder did not live up to expectations at White Hart Lane.

Dumitrescu had a spell on loan at Sevilla and a brief stay at West Ham. Later, he played for América and Atlante in Mexico before finishing his career back in Romania with former club Steaua Bucharest.

Sergio Canales (Monterrey)

Sergio Canales celebrates a goal for Monterrey against Pachuca in January 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Spanish international midfielder who had long spells at Real Sociedad and Real Betis, Sergio Canales started his career at Racing Santander and also played for Valencia and Real Madrid in La Liga.

After leaving Betis in 2023, Canales signed for Liga MX side Monterrey and soon became a popular player with Los Rayados, scoring freely from midfield for one of Mexico's top clubs.

Bernd Schuster (Pumas)

Bernd Schuster (left) in action for Mexican side Pumas against Chivas in January 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the finest midfielders of his generation, Bernd Schuster had a long spell in Spain, where he played for Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid between 1980 and 1993.

After three years back in his homeland with Bayer Leverkusen, the former German international finished his career in Mexico with Pumas. Schuster made just nine appearances in a three-month spell before complaining of pain in his teeth and retiring at the age of 38.

Marc Crosas (Santos Laguna, Leones Negros, Cruz Azul, Tampico Madero)

Marc Crosas in action for Cruz Azul in 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marc Crosas came through the youth system at Barcelona, but left the Catalan club due to a lack of opportunities in 2008.

After spells at Lyon, Celta and FC Volga, the defensive midfielder spent most of the rest of his career in Mexico, playing for Santos Laguna, Leones Negros, Cruz Azul and briefly on loan at Tampico Madero.

Emilio Butragueño (Celaya)

Emilio Butragueno in action for Real Madrid in 1985. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Emilio Butragueño came through the youth system at Real Madrid in the mid-1980s and went on to become a legend with Los Blancos.

With his appearances limited following the emergence of Raúl in 1994/95, Butragueño finished his career with Celaya, later linking up with former Madrid team-mates Hugo Sánchez and Míchel at the Mexican club. The former Spain striker spent three seasons at Celaya, reaching the final of the Liga MX in his first year and eventually retiring in 1998.

Pep Guardiola (Dorados)

Pep Guardiola in action for Qatari club Al-Ahli towards the end of his playing career in 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After a spell in Qatar with Al-Ahli, Pep Guardiola finished his playing career in Mexico with Dorados de Sinaloa.

Guardiola joined Juanma Lillo, who would later work as his assistant at Manchester City, in a six-month spell in Mexico. The former Barcelona and Spain midfielder played just 10 times for Dorados in an injury-interrupted spell and scored once.

Sergio Ramos (Monterrey)

Sergio Ramos waves to fans during his Monterrey presentation in February 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Without a club since leaving Sevilla in May 2024, Sergio Ramos agreed a move to Mexican side Monterrey in February 2025.

The former Real Madrid and Spain skipper reportedly rejected the opportunity to link up with ex-boss José Mourinho at Fenerbahçe, choosing instead to join Los Rayados in a surprise move. Ramos will wear the number 93 shirt at Monterrey in a nod to his famous late leveller in added time for Real Madrid against Atlético in the 2014 Champions League final.

André-Pierre Gignac (Tigres)

Andre-Pierre Gignac celebrates a goal for Tigres against Necaxa in April 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After five seasons at Marseille between 2010 and 2015, André-Pierre Gignac signed for Tigres and the former France forward went on to enjoy huge success in Mexico.

A multiple Liga MX winner with Tigres, Gignac also helped the Monterrey-based club to a Copa Libertadores final and a FIFA Club World cup final, scoring over 200 goals in the process in a decade-long spell at the Estadio Universitario.