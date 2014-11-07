Indian Super League: Elano sets sights on NorthEast

Marco Materazzi's Chennaiyin side currently occupy second place in the ISL standings having lost just once in their opening five league matches.

Just two points separate them from leaders Atletico de Kolkata and have two games in hand to usurp them at the summit.

First up is Saturday's clash with NorthEast United at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

Chennaiyin can take confidence from a 1-1 draw with Kolkata last time out, a match that once more highlighted the importance of midfielder Elano.

The Brazilian, who tops the goalscoring charts, scored his sixth goal of the tournament with a 90th-minute penalty to earn a share of the spoils.

On Monday, Chennaiyin travel to a Pune City side buoyed by inflicting a first defeat of the season on Kolkata in Friday's 3-1 triumph.

Franco Colomba's side, who handed a debut to Jermaine Pennant against Kolkata, would have the opportunity to go top if Chennaiyin fail to beat NorthEast.

At the bottom of the table, Goa will look to kick-start their flagging season when they host Mumbai City on Sunday.

Goa coach Zico witnessed his side slump to a fourth loss in six matches in a 1-0 defeat at Kerala Blasters on Thursday, but he is confident of reversing the team's fortunes.

"We basically have to keep practising, keep doing the right things and keep on doing our work," he said.

"Hopefully, that pays off. The main aim is to get back players that have been injured, and there have been a few."

Also on Sunday, Kerala Blasters host Delhi Dynamos.