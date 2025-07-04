Friday Football Quiz, episode 70: Can you get 20 correct answers?

Can you name this former Pompey icon?

The football doesn't stop and neither does our quiz department!

As you prepare for another weekend, there is no better way to start than with our Friday Football Quiz, which by now should be a staple in your routine.

20 questions on Euro 2004, Barclysmen and badges await... how will you fare this week?

With this being the 70th instalment of the Friday Football quiz, you may know how it works by now, but if it's your first time here, or you just need a refresher, here's how we do things.

There are 20 questions to answer, but as the weekend is just around the corner, you can take your time as we've imposed no time limit.

And because it's the end of another long week, and you may need a bit of a helping hand, if you log in with Kwizly they'll give you a handy hint.

