Ings will be sorely missed - Arfield

With Danny Ings set to depart Burnley when his contract runs out at the end of the season, team-mate Scott Arfield concedes the forward will be "sorely missed".

England Under-21 international Ings netted 20 league goals as Burnley won promotion from the Championship in 2013-14 and has scored 10 in the top flight this season.

He was the match-winner in Saturday's 1-0 triumph over Hull City, but it was not enough to keep Burnley in the Premier League.

Now expected to move away from Turf Moor - with Liverpool widely reported to be first in line to secure his services - Arfield knows the striker will be a big loss.

"I think Danny is a fantastic player and he's out of contract this summer so I don't think he is going to be with us next season," he told Sky Sports.

"Together with Sam Vokes they were on fire last season and really took us to the next level and got us over the line. This season, Vokes has been injured obviously but since he's come back he's been great, but there's no question that Danny will be sorely missed if he moves on.

"But I think the majority of the squad will still be here next season. The way the players come in and talk about the club every day and the buzz to come in every day in training.

"The boys that are in contract know it's a fantastic place to be and we want to get back to what we did last season and get back to the Premier League.

"The bigger picture is massive and I think what the gaffer has instilled is that belief to go and attack teams and the freedom to go out and play.

"It's a manager you want to play under and the longer he stays at the football club, I'm sure it will be in really good hands."