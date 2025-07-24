Newcastle United rocked by major Alexander Isak absence amid Liverpool transfer talk

Alexander Isak has been linked with a move away this summer

Newcastle United supporters have been rocked by news of star striker Alexander Isak's absence from their pre-season tour squad.

The Swedish international missed Newcastle's 4-0 friendly defeat by Celtic last weekend due to close management of his workload, according to Howe, against the backdrop of looming transfer speculation.

Isak's omission from the travelling squad has set alarm bells ringing for fans of the club given recent links to Premier League champions Liverpool.

Isak misses out with 'thigh injury'

Alexander Isak has not featured in Newcastle's pre-season schedule as yet this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Reds have confirmed the signing of attacker Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt but are expected to part company with Darwin Nuñez and Luis Diaz this summer, which could potentially free up funds for Arne Slot to make an audacious bid for the Newcastle striker.

Isak scored 27 goals across all competitions for the Magpies last season and has been the subject of reported interest from Saudi Arabia in recent weeks, too. Howe has insisted on a number of occasions that Isak remains happy at St. James' Park, however, fresh doubt has now been cast on the 25-year-old's future.

Isak scored Newcastle's second goal against Liverpool during last season's Carabao Cup Final (Image credit: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle have endured a difficult start to the summer transfer window, despite securing top target Anthony Elanga from Nottingham Forest.

The Tyneside club were reportedly interested in Ekitike who has joined Liverpool, as well as Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, for whom progress on a move appears to have stalled.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It has been suggested the reason for Isak's absence on tour is a minor thigh injury.

Newcastle's full squad heading for the Far East is as follows: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Nick Pope, John Ruddy, Max Thompson, Mark Gillespie; Emil Krafth, Harrison Ashby, Sven Botman, Matt Targett, Kieran Trippier, Lewis Hall, Tino Livramento, Fabian Schär, Jamaal Lascelles, Dan Burn, Alex Murphy; Bruno Guimarães, Joelinton, Lewis Miley, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy; William Osula, Anthony Elanga, Anthony Gordon, Sean Neave, Alfie Harrison, Anthony Munda, Travis Hernes.