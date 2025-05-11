‘I’d leave Liverpool’s right-back position with Conor Bradley next season, I’d only sign a back-up – at left-back, I’d still start Andy Robertson, even if they bought Milos Kerkez’ Former Anfield full-back has has say on club’s transfer business

Trent Alexander-Arnold leaves Liverpool to join Real Madrid at the end of the season, meaning the Reds will have a new regular right-back next term for the first time in several campaigns.

Alexander-Arnold has been the club’s first choice in that position for some time, having made his debut in 2016, although Conor Bradley has shown great promise as the England international’s deputy.

At the age of 21, the Northern Irishman has already passed 50 appearances for Liverpool, and will be eager to show he can be the club’s regular starter.

Liverpool prodigy backed

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Reds right-back Glen Johnson thinks Bradley can prove his worth next term, believing that Liverpool only need to sign a back-up to the emerging talent, rather than purchasing a new first choice in that position.

“I’d leave it with Conor all day,” Johnson tells FFT. “He’s been fantastic when he’s been asked to step in.

Glen Johnson (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Obviously you’re going to get someone else to be his back-up, but I wouldn’t get someone who’s going to replace him. You want someone who is going to push him, but you don’t need to sign someone because you think Conor’s not good enough.

“I don’t think you need to go and find a first-team right-back. You just need someone who can push him, and see how far he can go.”

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for a left-back, in the shape of Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez.

Johnson admires the 21-year-old Hungarian international, although he thinks that even if Kerkez arrives, he shouldn’t replace Andy Robertson as first-choice left-back just yet.

“I don’t think so now – in a couple of years, possibly,” he says, speaking in association with TG Casino. “Robbo’s not been himself recently but you don’t become a bad player overnight, so I’m not too worried. It’s just maybe a bit of lack of confidence, a bit of momentum.

“Certainly in the future, everyone gets replaced eventually, but I wouldn’t put Kerkez in front of him right now.

“I do like Kerkez, though. The top teams need technical players, people in that position that can do everything.

“It’s not just about defending, it’s not just about being a winger, it’s certain passes, the way they read the game, the way they see certain opportunities. For me, technically Kerkez looks really good.”