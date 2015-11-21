Iniesta thanks Madrid fans after Clasico masterclass

Andres Iniesta thanked Real Madrid fans after he was applauded from the pitch following his masterful display in Barcelona's thumping Clasico win.

The Spain international, captaining the side for the first time against Madrid, set up Neymar's goal in the first half before smashing in an unstoppable effort in the second as the Liga champions romped to a 4-0 win, with Luis Suarez also scoring twice.

Iniesta's all-round performance drew applause from the Santiago Bernabeu faithful as he was substituted for Munir late on, in much the same way as Ronaldinho was given a standing ovation for a dazzling display in 2006.

The Barca skipper appreciated the response from the stands and described his side's performance as "complete in every way".

"I want to thank the fans," he told Canal Plus.

"We feel very good, we played a complete game in every way. We gave them very few chances, we hardly lost the ball. We were very effective.

"The other day I said that the only thing we were interested in is ourselves. We've done it and we minimised our opponent.

"There's a long way to go, this isn't decisive at all, but we leave here very satisfied."