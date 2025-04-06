‘Many people expect me to coach Barca one day, but I’m not thinking about it. Hopefully one day I’ll return – Guardiola, Xavi and then me? Sounds good’: Andres Iniesta discusses potentially becoming Barcelona manager

Andres Iniesta is a Barcelona legend who could potentially follow in the footsteps of other Blaugrana academy products

CHOFU, JAPAN - DECEMBER 15: Andres Iniesta of Barcelona looks on with Xavi after the Andres Iniesta Testimonial &#039;El Clasico&#039; In Tokyo at Ajinomoto Stadium on December 15, 2024 in Chofu, Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Masashi Hara/Getty Images)
Iniesta and Xavi playing together in a testimonial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has discussed the possibility of him becoming the club's manager in the future, following in the footsteps of fellow Blaugrana legends.

While Pep Guardiola became one of the best Barcelona managers in history despite his four-year tenure, Xavi enjoyed a varying degree of success, winning La Liga though struggling under the club's severe financial issues.

Now that Andres Iniesta, another La Masia product and Barcelona legend, has retired, there's an assumption that he will one day sit in the dugout at Camp Nou. Six years after leaving, he finally hung up his boots in October 2024 after playing for Vissel Kobe in Japan and Emirates Club in the UAE.

Andres Iniesta discusses possibility of becoming Barcelona manager

Andres Iniesta in action for Barcelona

Iniesta starred for Barcelona for 15 years (Image credit: Getty Images)

"A few months ago, aged 40, I retired after a year playing for Emirates Club in the UAE Pro League," Iniesta exclusively explains to FourFourTwo. "The word that defines how I feel about my career? Pride, in having worked hard until the very last training session.

"The rest is history: titles, defeats, good moments and bad. But what stands out is never giving up. I would have played until 90, but I’m happy to have fulfilled the dream of becoming a footballer."

Andres Iniesta in action for Vissel Kobe, 2021 Barcelona

Iniesta in action for Vissel Kobe during his time there (Image credit: Alamy)

Since retiring, Iniesta has enjoyed having time off with his family. A return to football certainly isn't imminent, though he suggests that, if Barcelona come calling, it might prove an opportunity too difficult to turn down.

"I’m at peace," Iniesta says. "For now, I plan to stay in Dubai for 2025. There are family logistics to consider, like our children’s education, so we’ll try to manage it all. I’m also working on projects that allow me to keep learning. I don’t have time to get bored, everything is different. I still have the passion and enthusiasm to do what I do with dedication.

"I’m doing a bit of everything – this is a new chapter of my life where I want to grow and explore different things. I have several businesses, such as my agency Never Say Never (NSN) or Mikakus Barcelona, a trainer company. I’m pursuing new interests with my team and we’ve invested in an exciting project at the Danish club Helsingor.

"I’ll try to absorb as much knowledge as possible over the coming months. I’m also enthusiastic about studying for my coaching licence in the future.

The football glossary: A list of football terms, phrases and jargon to explain the beautiful game: Pep Guardiola in a press conference as Barcelona manager, 2010

Guardiola dominated while at Barcelona (Image credit: Alamy)

"I know many people expect me to coach Barca one day, but right now I’m not thinking about that. That’s a huge responsibility, especially since I’m just starting out.

"Of course, it’s my home, and hopefully one day I’ll return – we’ll see in what capacity and when. It would be beautiful. Guardiola, Xavi and then Iniesta? Yeah, sounds good…"

