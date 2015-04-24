Inter owner Thohir fuels Toure speculation

Erick Thohir has talked up the prospect of Inter signing unsettled Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

Inter coach Mancini was in charge of City when they signed Toure, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium following a season in which his form has been called into question.

Paris Saint-Germain and Inter have both been mooted as potential destinations for the Ivory Coast captain, with Mancini claiming last month that Toure wants to reunite with him at San Siro.

And Inter president Thohir told Corriere della Sera: "We like him and we're sure that Mancini would know how to make the most of his talents.

"He has a contract with City, but in the market you never know what can happen."

Turning his attention to the rumours striker Mauro Icardi could leave Inter to join Premier League leaders Chelsea, Thohir added: "We won't sell Icardi, he's one of our most important players.

"Often money can cause problems, but not for him as he has his head firmly on his shoulders. We are working towards an agreement for a contract renewal, it's important that he stays with us."