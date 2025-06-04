Simone Inzaghi has resigned as the manager of Inter Milan and Italy’s notorious managerial merry-go-round is cranking into action.

Inter missed out on the Serie A title in the last game and were dismantled by Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Champions League.

Now, they’re on the hunt for a new boss with Inzaghi, ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best managers in the world right now, expected to be appointed by Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal in time for their participation in the Club World Cup.

All change for Inter Milan, with an Arsenal old boy linked

Inter Milan were beaten in the final of the Champions League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Inter are reportedly looking to Lombardy for Inzaghi’s replacement, targeting former Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas.

According to journalist Santi Aouna an agreement has already been reached between Inter and Fabregas, leaving the Nerazzurri to strike a deal with Como for the release of their manager.

Cesc Fabregas at Como (Image credit: Getty Images)

Como appointed Fabregas last summer after they were promoted from Serie A in 2023-24, becoming a top-flight club for the first time since 2003.

Fabregas led the Lariani to a tenth-placed finish, attracting the attention of admiring clubs from the top end of the division.

While Como weren’t expected to end the season in the top half of the table, they do have the means to put up a fight when the big boys come knocking for their players and management.

The club is owned by Indonesia’s Djarum Group and is estimated to be the wealthiest club in Italy. They can’t match Inter for prestige and ambition but Como can certainly pull out all the stops to keep their man.

Fabregas and Spain defeated Italy in the final of EURO 2012 (Image credit: Alamy)

James Horncastle of The Athletic reports that: “Como are confident of keeping Cesc Fabregas amid interest in their head coach from other clubs.

“[Fabregas’] impact has attracted the attention of Inter, who contacted Como in relation to their now vacant head coach position.

“Simone Inzaghi left the Champions League finalists on Tuesday and is expected to accept a lucrative offer to take over at Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal.”

2024-25 was the former Arsenal captain’s first full season in management but his pedigree as a player stands him in good stead.

Fabregas had just joined the North London club as a teenager when Como were last a Serie A club and went on to win the FA Cup with the Gunners, La Liga with Barcelona, and the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League with Chelsea.

Now 38, the Catalan won three consecutive major tournament finals for Spain including a defeat of Italy at the European Championship in 2012.