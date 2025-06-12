Christian Eriksen discusses Tottenham Hotspur return, following Thomas Frank appointment

Christian Eriksen is now on the hunt for a new club after being released by Manchester United, and there are some eye-catching developments at Tottenham Hotspur.

It was announced by the Red Devils in their final game of the season that the 33-year-old’s expiring contract at Old Trafford would not be renewed.

That decision leaves Eriksen free to agree a deal with another club, and there are plenty of familiar faces at Tottenham.

Thomas Frank adds another familiar face for Eriksen at Tottenham

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is widely anticipated to fill the vacant Tottenham Hotspur role (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Despite winning the Europa League, Spurs took the cold decision to sack manager Ange Postecoglou and, according to Fabrizio Romano, current Brentford boss Thomas Frank is the man to succeed him.

Eriksen not only has history with Spurs, from his almost seven-year stint there from 2013, but also with Frank, a fellow Dane he was managed by in a short spell at Brentford and who also had a strong involvement in Denmark’s youth system.

Eriksen has already been coached by Frank at Brentford

Frank’s arrival at Eriksen’s former club, just as the midfielder becomes a free agent, has naturally piqued interest in the ex-United man’s thoughts.

Speaking to Danish outlet Ekstra Bladet, as quoted by Sport Witness, Eriksen said: “I have had Thomas at various times, and I think he is the perfect match for Tottenham, and it would be great if Thomas takes on that challenge.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“His personality, his way of playing and his way of being. And the club considering where they were last season – they won a trophy of course – but they are in the process of building something up, and I am sure that Thomas is a good man to bring in.”

Turning to his own situation, Eriksen said Thomas “should call if something happens”, before revealing that he had not yet received any communication from his fellow Dane.

Eriksen spent almost seven years at Spurs earlier in his career (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, aside from the coincidental circumstances of Thomas, Spurs and Eriksen’s contract all meeting at the same moment, it’s not a move that would make loads of sense for the north London side.

Although he played in a deeper role at times for United, his natural berth is the no.10 spot, which both James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski have comfortably covered.

Further back in midfield, Spurs have the likes of Pape Matar Sarr and Yves Bissouma, with talented prospects Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray also coming through. Any vacancy for Eriksen is not immediately apparent, and he may even stifle the progress of the younger pair.

Eriksen is worth €4m, according to Transfermarkt.