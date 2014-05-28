International Friendly: New Zealand v South Africa

Gordon Igesund's South Africa, a squad ravaged by withdrawals, held FIFA World Cup-bound Australia to a 1-1 draw in Sydney on Monday.

Ayanda Patosi gave the visitors the lead before a Tim Cahill header drew the Socceroos level in what was a largely dull affair.

Igesund felt the draw was a fair result for his team and praised his players for the spirit they showed at ANZ Stadium.

"We both had chances and I think the score was a fair reflection of the game," he said.

"We conceded a goal we shouldn't have. But the game was played in the right spirit. I think we deserved to get something out of the game and we did."

Ajax midfielder Thulani Serero was particularly impressive for South Africa and is sure to be a threat again at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland.

New Zealand interim coach Neil Emblen hopes his young team can perform well against South Africa, who have won all five previous meetings between the nations.

In March, Japan scored four times in the opening 17 minutes on their way to a 4-2 win over New Zealand.

Emblen said his side's finish to the game, during which Chris Wood netted a brace, gave them confidence.

"We have players that can get forward on the counter-attack and also players that know their jobs and responsibilities defensively," he said.

The average age of New Zealand's squad for the friendly is just 23.33 years.

Stuttgart attacker Marco Rojas and PEC Zwolle's Ryan Thomas are among the squad and have the talent to cause problems.

With 43 caps, Wellington Phoenix forward Jeremy Brockie is the most experienced member of the 18.

South Africa showed enough against Australia to deserve favouritism in what should be an open and entertaining affair.