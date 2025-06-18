Trent Alexander-Arnold is in line to make his Real Madrid debut against Al-Hilal

Watch Real Madrid take on Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Former Liverpool man Trent Alexander-Arnold could be in line to make his debut for Los Blancos, with the game set to take place in Florida.

This guide explains how to watch Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal online via live stream, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Key information

• Date: Wednesday 18 June 2025

• Kick-off time: 3.00pm ET / 8.00pm BST

• Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Florida

• TV & Streaming: Channel 5 (UK and Ireland) / DAZN (Global)

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal for free?

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 game between Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal will be screened live and for free around the globe by sports streaming service DAZN.

If you are already a DAZN subscriber or Freemium member, then the match is part of your current membership.

If not a member, you just need an email address to register for a DAZN Freemium account to watch this match and all Club World Cup games for free via the DAZN App.

You can watch action from the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 – including Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal – exclusively on DAZN.com and the DAZN app. Sign up for free now and get your stream sorted.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal in the UK?

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal will be shown live in the UK and Ireland on Channel 5, or as more commonly now known '5'.

Channel 5 struck a deal with global rights holders DAZN to show 23 of the 63 matches across the tournament, and this is one of them, so it is available on free-to-air terrestrial TV.

Watch Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal from anywhere

What if you're away from home for Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal and your usual streaming service is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

FourFourTwo's colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

TechRadar love NordVPN's super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support

Real Madrid vs Al-Hilal: Match Preview

Real Madrid enter into a new era, with this Xabi Alonso's first game in charge of the La Liga giants, following his move from Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer.

It remains to be seen just how the former Liverpool midfielder will set up his side, with changes expected after a poor season on all fronts for Los Blancos.

There is a huge boost in defence, with Alexander-Arnold's move from Liverpool now fully completed, after his impressive Spanish-speaking speech following the 26-year-old's transfer.

Elsewhere, experienced defender Dani Carvajal has returned from his knee injury and was pictured taking part in training just a few days ago. He could look to feature for the first time since October 2024, having missed 53 games for the Spanish side.

Al-Hilal finished 2nd in the Saudi Pro League last season, and were beaten to the title by just 8 points in total.

The Saudi side, which boasts former Premier League stars such as Joao Cancelo, Aleksandar Mitrović and Kalidou Koulibaly, are managed by Simone Inzaghi, who most recently led Inter Milan to the UEFA Champions League final.

Beaten heavily by PSG in Munich, Inzaghi will be looking to put his stamp on things with his new team, with reports stating he is now the world's highest paid manager after moving to the Middle East.