Jorginho's agent explains what under-fire Maurizio Sarri needs to succeed

The Italy international followed the manager from Napoli to Stamford Bridge last summer, but both have come in for criticism during a difficult debut season in English football.

A 2-0 Premier League defeat to Everton at the weekend piled more pressure on Sarri, while Jorginho has been booed by his own fans in recent months following some poor performances.

However, Joao Santos believes that the fans just need a bit of patience before they start to see the best from both Italians.

“The first year in the Premier League is always difficult, we hope that next year can be better,” he told CalcioNapoli24.

“The level of their game needs to be raised and Jorginho wants to do that as well, we just need to wait for the right technical and tactical solution.

“When you have a new style of play, you need time to do things in the best way possible. We must wait for the future, because English football is fantastic for sure.”

Chelsea are currently sixth in the Premier League table, three points off Arsenal in the final Champions League spot, but they could find a way into European football’s biggest competition next season by winning the Europa League.

The Blues were drawn against Slavia Prague in the quarter-final draw last week, but could still come up against Sarri and Jorginho’s former employers Napoli, who will face Arsenal in the last eight, later in the competition.

“The Europa League is a very important objective, they need to deal with the quarter-final against Slavia Prague,” Santos said.

“Then if everything goes well they can reach the final, we hope that there could be a final against Napoli.”