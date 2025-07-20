Chelsea have been riding the crest of a wave since winning the Conference League final and qualifying for the Champions League in May.

The Blues have been bullish in the summer transfer window and defeated Paris Saint-Germain in the final of the Club World Cup to claim a second trophy in manager Enzo Maresca’s first season at Stamford Bridge.

An impressive summer haul already includes red-hot Palmeiras prospect Estevao, Borussia Dortmund winger Jamie Gittens and a pair of proven Premier League strikers in the form Liam Delap and Joao Pedro.

Premier League legend backs Chelsea to be in the title fight this season

Chelsea striker Joao Pedro arrived from Brighton in a deal worth £60m (Image credit: Getty Images)

Buoyed by success in the United States, Maresca certainly looks to have an increasingly formidable squad at his disposal and the established title favourites will surely be looking over their shoulders regardless of their own transfer business.

Alan Shearer, who is ranked at no.2 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best Premier League strikers of all time, has backed the Blues to be in the mix at the very least.

Alan Shearer (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think it would take a very, very brave person to say that Chelsea would not be involved in the title hunt next year because of what they’ve achieved this season, what they’ve just achieved, who they’ve signed, who they will sign,” Shearer said on The Rest Is Football.

“It was a masterclass from Maresca because PSG went in, their football has worked all season… Why should they change anything?

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“But [Chelsea were] pressing high and all those things and I just think it worked perfectly for them and he deserves huge credit, not only for the job he’s done in this competition, but for the whole season.

“He’s done a magnificent job.”

Cole Palmer in action in the Club World Cup final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea had a wobble or two in Maresca’s first season but managed to juggle a winning campaign in the Conference League with a fast start and strong finish in the Premier League.

The Blues ultimately finish fourth behind champions Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, three teams who will fancy themselves title rivals in 2025-26.

Liverpool ended the season 15 points and a whole load of goal difference ahead of Chelsea, whose last Premier League title win came in 2016-17 under Maresca’s fellow Italian, Antonio Conte.

They get their title tilt underway against FA Cup winners Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, August 17. They welcome Liverpool at the start of October and Arsenal at the end of November.