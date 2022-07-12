Kayleigh Green signs new one-year contract with Brighton
published
Wales international Kayleigh Green has signed a new one-year contract with Brighton which will keep her at the club for a fifth season.
The 34-year-old midfielder, who began her career at Cardiff, joined the Seagulls from Yeovil in 2018 and has made 85 appearances for the club since.
Manager Hope Powell said: “Kayleigh has been a really important figure for us since she joined, bringing a lot of experience and know-how as we’ve established ourselves in the WSL.”
