Ex-Burnley star scores hat-trick in 13-0 win at new club
The midfielder was one of three hat-trick scorers in the game
An ex-Premier League star scored a hat-trick for his new club in a rampant 13-0 win.
Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab routed Yemen’s Tadamoune Hadramout in the final game of the Gulf Club Champions League group stage, needing a goal difference of three to overtake second-place Al Nahda to qualify for the next round.
And a familiar face scored three goals in the first half to set Al-Shabab on their way, while Al Nahda got nothing in a 3-1 loss to group leaders Al-Rayyan.
Some familiar names
Ex-Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill broke the deadlock four minutes in with a composed finish before ex-Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco struck an excellent free kick to make it 2-0.
Abdulqawi Al Hadhrami saw red for an absurdly unnecessary two-footed pneumatic drill-style challenge, sentencing his side to 83 minutes with ten men.
Brownhill bravely claimed another past a sliding defender, then Carrasco plundered two more.
There was still time for Brownhill to miss an open goal, Morocco international Abderrazak Hamdallah to get off the mark, and Brownhill to tuck away a penalty before the break.
Hamdallah then filled his boots with five more goals to make it a double hat-trick and Jordan international Ali Azaizeh scored once.
Remarkably, that was Al-Shabab’s first win in the group, having endured four draws and a loss.
That loss came in the reverse fixture, as they were downed 2-0 in the away game. Clearly, they were out for revenge.
🇸🇦 A first half hat-trick for Josh Brownhill! ⚽️ ⚽️ ⚽️ Ex-#BurnleyFC midfielder is on fire for Al-Shabab who lead 7-0 at half time over Yemeni side Tadamone in the Gulf Club Champions League. The 30-year-old now has seven goals for the season #دوري_أبطال_الخليج_للاندية pic.twitter.com/qMElB8HmeMFebruary 17, 2026
Brownhill moved to Al-Shabab in 2025 after making 211 appearances across six seasons with Burnley, including four seasons in the Premier League.
He broke through at Preston before spending four years at Bristol City in the Championship.
In Saudi Arabia, he has scored four times in 18 league games.
Joseph is a current News Associates trainee studying for his NCTJ qualification after graduating from Durham University with a Physics degree. He spends his free time watching any sport he can find on TV and explaining how his degree is applicable to sports journalism to his family. Joseph supports Arsenal and has years of past FourFourTwo magazines storage, but has written on over 20 sports for publications such as The Mirror, LondonWorld, and Yahoo.com.
