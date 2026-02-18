Ex-Burnley star scores hat-trick in 13-0 win at new club

Features
By published

The midfielder was one of three hat-trick scorers in the game

Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates scoring his team&#039;s second goal from the penalty-spot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21, 2025 in Burnley, England
A long way from Lancashire (Image credit: Getty Images)

An ex-Premier League star scored a hat-trick for his new club in a rampant 13-0 win.

Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab routed Yemen’s Tadamoune Hadramout in the final game of the Gulf Club Champions League group stage, needing a goal difference of three to overtake second-place Al Nahda to qualify for the next round.

Some familiar names

Ex-Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill broke the deadlock four minutes in with a composed finish before ex-Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco struck an excellent free kick to make it 2-0.

Abdulqawi Al Hadhrami saw red for an absurdly unnecessary two-footed pneumatic drill-style challenge, sentencing his side to 83 minutes with ten men.

Yannick Carrasco on the ball for Al-Shabab against Al-Nassr in February 2024.

Carrasco in the black and white of Al-Shabab (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brownhill bravely claimed another past a sliding defender, then Carrasco plundered two more.

There was still time for Brownhill to miss an open goal, Morocco international Abderrazak Hamdallah to get off the mark, and Brownhill to tuck away a penalty before the break.

Hamdallah then filled his boots with five more goals to make it a double hat-trick and Jordan international Ali Azaizeh scored once.

Remarkably, that was Al-Shabab’s first win in the group, having endured four draws and a loss.

That loss came in the reverse fixture, as they were downed 2-0 in the away game. Clearly, they were out for revenge.

Brownhill moved to Al-Shabab in 2025 after making 211 appearances across six seasons with Burnley, including four seasons in the Premier League.

He broke through at Preston before spending four years at Bristol City in the Championship.

In Saudi Arabia, he has scored four times in 18 league games.

Joseph Saunders
Joseph Saunders

Joseph is a current News Associates trainee studying for his NCTJ qualification after graduating from Durham University with a Physics degree. He spends his free time watching any sport he can find on TV and explaining how his degree is applicable to sports journalism to his family. Joseph supports Arsenal and has years of past FourFourTwo magazines storage, but has written on over 20 sports for publications such as The Mirror, LondonWorld, and Yahoo.com.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.