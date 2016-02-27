Kolo: I'll take Yaya out

Kolo Toure will not let brotherly love get the better of him when Liverpool take on Yaya Toure's Manchester City in the League Cup final on Sunday.

Kolo said he would do whatever he had to do to stop Yaya from scoring should he have a chance in the match.

"[I would] take him out, big time," Kolo told BBC.

"Because I want to win, that's it.

"I think he knows me. He knows that if he's going to score a goal, anything I can do to stop him, I will and he knows that."

The Toure brothers have enjoyed plenty of success over the years, and even played together at Manchester City, where they won a Premier League title 2011-12 and an FA Cup the year prior.

Kolo has won four league titles over his career, as well as three major cups, while Yaya has won six league crowns - as well as a Champions League with Barcelona - and Kolo clearly has no intention of letting his younger brother move further ahead with his medal haul.