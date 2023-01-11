Quiz! Can you tell us who this iconic Roy Keane quotes were about?

10 quotes to guess.

Roy Keane is a man who said his sanity was more important than his country. He claimed he only had a beard to annoy people. He told his wife that he wouldn't tattoo her name next to his children's names because she might not always be his wife.

In a world of people claiming to "say it like it is", this cantankerous Corkonian really does deliver unfiltered truth like no one else in football. He told his own colleagues that Manchester United were stuck with him as the only right-back at the club and that he couldn't possibly have burst onto the scene as a defender.

That's Gary Neville and Micah Richards respectively, by the way. But who else has felt the sharp end of his wrath over the years?

10 quotes from the man himself, who's FFT's latest magazine cover star. Just tell us who these were directed at…

