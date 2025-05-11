Noel Gallagher is one of Manchester City's most famous fans

Noel Gallagher’s love for Manchester City is well-documented, with the Oasis man being one of the most famous celebrity football fans in recent years.

Whether it was those early Oasis gigs at Maine Road or helping design the club’s latest kit, Gallagher’s love for the club will no doubt, er, live forever (sorry).

It would therefore take a brave man or woman to stand between Noel and his boyhood club. And to do that as a young, up-and-coming support act looking to make your name in the industry would be especially bold.

The day Andrew Cushin crossed Noel Gallagher

Noel and his brother Liam at Maine Road in the 1990s (Image credit: Kevin Cummins)

Step forward Newcastle-born singer-songwriter Andrew Cushin, who met Noel as a teenager and quickly found a fan in the senior Gallagher brother, who produced, played guitar and sang backing vocals on his 2020 single ‘Where’s My Family Gone’.

By the summer of 2024, Cushin was an opening act for Gallagher on his summer tour and it didn’t take long for the pair’s footballing rivalry to come to the fore.

Pep Guardiola and Eddie Howe meet pre-match ahead of a Carabao Cup tie in 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I'm in a WhatsApp group with Noel, and I always let him know when Newcastle are playing Man City and he lets me know when we’re losing!,” Cushin tells FourFourTwo.

“I played with Noel a few years ago at the Rock N Roll Circus. He put his dressing room beside mine so he could come in and say hello.

“Outside his dressing room, he had this massive Man City flag. I thought it’d be funny to stick a big black-and-white Newcastle flag over the top.

“That didn’t go down too well. There’s a photo of me having to stand in front of the City flag with him, which was awkward – I look like the stupidest City fan.”

Don't mess with Noel's flag... (Image credit: Getty)

With Newcastle United and Manchester City both scrapping for a Champions League place over the final month of the season, there will be plenty more messages being exchanged over the coming days.

Andrew’s album, Love Is For Everyone, is out now and he’ll be touring in May and June. Head to andrewcushin.os.fan for information