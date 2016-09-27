Lahm: 'Extraordinary' Griezmann different to Lewandowski

Bayern Munich captain Philipp Lahm has hailed Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, though he refused to draw comparisons between team-mate Robert Lewandowski and the Frenchman.

The Bundesliga champions travel to Madrid on Wednesday to face the side that knocked them out of last season's Champions League semi-finals - where Griezmann scored - and are eyeing revenge.

Though Lahm is wary of the threat Griezmann poses, having seen the 25-year-old star for both club and country over the last year, he does not see many similarities with Bayern front man Lewandowski.

"He's an extraordinary player," Lahm told a news conference ahead of the meeting. "He's shown it against us in this competition and also at Euro 2016.

"He's very quick, but you can't compare him with Lewandowski. He plays deeper and is very good on the counter. It will be hard to stop him."

While fellow Bayern man Javi Martinez also acknowledged Griezmann's talent, he insisted Atleti's strong team ethic remains a bigger threat.

"We know Griezmann's quality," he said. "Last season he scored against us in Munich to take them to the final, but their togetherness and squad is their most dangerous quality."