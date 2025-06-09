Players who scored 100 goals for Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski reached 100 goals for Barcelona's 3-0 win at Athletic Club on the final weekend of the 2024/25 season in La Liga.

The Polish striker, recently recovered from a thigh injury which kept him out of the Copa del Rey final win over Real Madrid in late April, was without a goal in his previous six appearances for Barça.

But the 36-year-old was on target twice at San Mames, netting his 100th and 101st goals for Barcelona as the champions rounded off their 2024/25 campaign with a 28th La Liga victory of the season.

Here, a look at the players who have scored 100 goals in official matches for the Catalan club....

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring his second goal for Barcelona against Athletic Club in La Liga in May 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After several weeks stuck on 99 goals for Barcelona, Robert Lewandowski made it to three figures by scoring twice in a 3-0 win at Athletic Club on La Liga's final day.

The Polish striker chipped an exquisite finish over Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simón from just inside the area to open the scoring and headed home from point-blank range following a corner later in the first half to make it 101 goals in just 147 appearances for Barça across three seasons.

Juan Manuel Asensi

Juan Manuel Asensi with Spain in 1978. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Spanish international midfielder who spent a decade at Barcelona between 1970 and 1980, Juan Manuel Asensi made 397 appearances for the Catalan club and scored 101 goals.

Asensi won three Copas del Rey during his decade at Camp Nou, one La Liga title, a European Cup Winners' Cup and an Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. He was capped 41 times by Spain.

Neymar

Neymar celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Las Palmas in La Liga in May 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Signed from Santos following a protracted transfer saga in 2013, Neymar spent four seasons at Barcelona and scored 105 goals in 186 games for the Catalan club in official competitions.

A treble winner in 2015 and part of a memorable forward line alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez which was described by coach Luis Enrique as the best in the history of football, the Brazilian helped Barça win eight trophies in all before his shock move to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

Eulogio Martínez

Eulogio Martinez (front row, centre) lines up with the Spain team in 1962. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born in Paraguay's capital Asunción, Eulogio Martínez joined Barcelona from Libertad in 1956 and went on to spend six years at the Catalan club.

Martínez scored 106 goals in 162 official games for Barça. A two-time La Liga and Copa del Rey winner with the Blaugrana, he later played for Elche and Atlético Madrid and Elche. At international level, he represented both Paraguay and Spain.

Evaristo

Former Barcelona, Real Madrid and Brazil forward Evaristo poses for a picture in Madrid in 1962. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Evaristo de Macedo was a Brazilian international forward who played for Barcelona and then Real Madrid in the late 1950s and early 1960s.

More successful at the Catalan club, Evaristo scored 105 goals in 161 games with the Blaugrana, winning two La Liga titles and two Copas del Rey in his five-year spell at the club. Also a European Cup finalist in 1961, he was restricted to only 19 appearances in three seasons after moving to Madrid in 1962.

José Antonio Zaldúa

Barcelona in action against Chelsea in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in April 1966. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Born just outside Barcelona in the municipality of Sant Andreu de Llavaneres in 1941, José Antonio Zaldúa started his career at Real Valladolid but spent a decade at the Catalan club between 1961 and 1971.

A striker who won three Copas del Rey and an Inter-Cities Fairs Cup with Barça, Zaldúa scored 106 goals in 217 official appearances for the Blaugrana.

Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique celebrates a goal for Barcelona against Arsenal in the Champions League in October 1999. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After five seasons at Real Madrid between 1991 and 1996, Luis Enrique left on a free transfer and spent the next eight years at Barcelona.

Much more successful and also prolific at the Catalan club, the former Spain midfielder netted 110 goals in 303 appearances for the Blaugrana and won seven trophies in his time at Camp Nou. Later, he returned as coach and led Barça to the treble in 2014/15, winning eight trophies in all.

Estanislau Basora

Barcelona players observe a minute's silence following the death of their former winger Estanislau Basora ahead of a La Liga game against Sevilla in March 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Considered one of Barcelona's best-ever wingers, Estanislau Basora scored 114 goals in 303 official games for the Catalan club in the 1940s and 1950s.

A four-time La Liga and Copa del Rey winner with Barça, Basora was capped 22 times by Spain and scored 13 international goals. He passed away in 2012 at the age of 85.

Hristo Stoichkov

Hristo Stoichkov in action for Barcelona against Sao Paulo in the Intercontinental Cup in December 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hristo Stoichkov was a key element in Johan Cruyff's Dream Team of the early 1990s, which won four La Liga titles in a row and a maiden European Cup for Barcelona in 1992.

After leaving to join Parma in 1995, the Bulgarian later returned for a less-successful second spell at Camp Nou. In total, he hit 122 goals in 262 official games for the Blaugrana.

Carles Rexach

Carles Rexach at Barcelona in 1975. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A Barcelona legend who spent his entire career at the Catalan club, Carles 'Charly' Rexach made 450 appearances and scored 122 goals for the Blaugrana between 1965 and 1981.

Including his time as a youth player, an assistant and a coach, Rexach spent a total of 44 years at Barcelona. The former winger was also capped 15 times by Spain, scoring twice.

Patrick Kluivert

Patrick Kluivert celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Chelsea in the Champions League in April 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick Kluivert spent six seasons at Barcelona between 1998 and 2004 and scored 122 goals in 257 appearances for the Catalan club.

The former Netherlands striker helped Barça win La Liga in his first season at Camp Nou, but was unable to add to that silverware over the next five years and joined Newcastle United in the summer of 2004.

Rivaldo

Rivaldo on the ball for Barcelona against Manchester United in the Champions League in September 1998. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the most talented forward players of his generation, Rivaldo spent six memorable seasons at Barcelona between 1996 and 2002.

The winger with a penchant for scoring spectacular goals netted 130 times in 235 appearances for Barça, helping the Blaugrana to two La Liga titles, a Copa del Rey and a UEFA Super Cup. A Copa América and World Cup winner with Brazil, he also claimed the Ballon d'Or as a Barcelona player in 1999.

Samuel Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Real Sociedad in January 2005. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the greatest African players of all time, Samuel Eto'o was a huge success at Barcelona between 2004 and 2009, scoring 130 goals in 199 games for the Catalan club.

The Cameroonian forward was on target in two Champions League finals, winning the treble in 2008/09 before leaving for Inter and repeating that feat with the Italian club the following season.

Paulino Alcántara

An image of Barcelona's legendary forward Paulino Alcantara, who played for the Catalan club in the 1910s and 1920s. (Image credit: Alamy)

Paulino Alcántara played for Barcelona in the 1910s and 1920s and was the Catalan club's unofficial top scorer with over 400 goals in that time, although over half of those came in friendly fixtures.

According to Barça's official website, the Philippines-born forward scored 143 goals in 140 official games for the Catalan club, netting an additional 264 in 265 unofficial matches.

László Kubala

The Laszlo Kubala statue outside Barcelona's Camp Nou stadium, as seen in 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Such was the demand to see László Kubala in action for Barcelona in the 1950s that the Catalan club decided to move out of their home at Les Corts and build the Camp Nou.

The legendary Hungarian forward, who is immortalised in a statue outside the stadium, scored 194 goals in 256 official games for the Catalan club and won four La Liga titles and fives Copas del Rey in 10 seasons with the Blaugrana.

Luis Suárez

Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring for Barcelona against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in December 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Part of the memorable 'MSN' trident alongside Lionel Messi and Neymar, Luis Suárez scored almost 200 goals for Barcelona in a six-year spell at Camp Nou between 2014 and 2020.

The Uruguayan struck 198 goals in 283 games for Barça overall and won 13 trophies with the Catalan club, including the treble in 2014/15. He was sold to Atlético Madrid ahead of the 2020/21 season.

César Rodríguez

Cesar Rodriguez at Barcelona. (Image credit: Alamy)

A legendary forward for Barcelona in the 1940s and 1950s, César Rodríguez netted 232 goals in 351 games for the Blaugrana and was the club's all-time top scorer in competitive fixtures until he was surpassed by Lionel Messi in 2012.

César helped Barça to five La Liga titles and three Copas del Rey (known as the Copa del Generalísimo at the time) during his 13 seasons at the Catalan club.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrates a goal for Barcelona against Malaga in January 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi became Barcelona's all-time top scorer in 2012 and went on to obliterate the record set by César Rodríguez in the 1950s.

The Argentine attacker hit an amazing 672 goals in 778 appearances for Barça between 2005 and 2021, winning 34 trophies along the way in a period of huge success which changed the history of the Catalan club. His record may never be beaten.