Lambert blasts the antics of Chelsea bench

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho won at Villa Park for the first time in five attempts as the leaders triumphed 2-1 to extend their lead at the top of the table to seven points.

However, there appeared to be an angry exchange between the two benches during the first half, and the incident drew the ire of Lambert.

"It was something said but not by Jose," Lambert said. "He is a great manager, it is fantastic what the guy has done. I would love to learn from him as football manager but I wouldn't like to learn things off the pitch from somebody in his dugout.

"I don’t know what was said - I don't speak Portuguese, maybe he doesn't speak Glaswegian.

"I went to shake his [Mourinho's] hand, but Jose was half way down the pitch so I didn't get a chance."

Mourinho, who claimed at his post-match news conference that he was unaware of any incident, praised Villa after the match.

However, the Portuguese's comments were met with some scepticism by Lambert, who added: "Maybe he is trying to put pressure on me, I don't know."

It is not the first time the two managers have been involved in a flash-point.

Earlier this season, Lambert snubbed Mourinho's attempt to shake hands before the full-time whistle in Chelsea's 3-0 win in the reverse fixture in September.