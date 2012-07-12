Leonardo confirms Ibrahimovic negotiations

The Ligue 1 side are believed to have had a £47 million bid for the Swede and team-mate Thiago Silva accepted by AC Milan.

Leonardo admitted that talks between the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, and the Parisian side are set to go ahead with a meeting planned to discuss personal terms.

"Yes, we are negotiating and we also spoke yesterday in Sweden," the PSG director stated to Sky Sport Italia.

"We will soon meet with Raiola and then we will see what can happen.

"At the moment everything is possible, because the transfer market is like that - it's always open. The deals can only be considered done, when they are in fact done."

Raiola is believed to have spoken to Ibrahimovic on Wednesday and the duo, along with lawyer Vittorio Rigo, are due in the French capital before the end of the week.