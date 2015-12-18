Ibrahimovic and PSG entwined forever - Leonardo

If Zlatan Ibrahimovic decides to depart Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season his history with the club will not be undone, says former director Leonardo.

The Swede's contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this campaign and he has been linked to numerous clubs as a result.

Two goals in the 5-1 win against Lyon further improved Ibrahimovic's Ligue 1 scoring record for the Paris giants, taking his total to 89.

Leonardo, who helped engineer Ibrahimovic's arrival from AC Milan in 2012, says such history will not be forgotten quickly if he chooses to part ways.

"Considering the rapport he created with the club, it's a decision they will take together," Leonardo told Le Parisien.

"If he plays next season or not, it will not change the history of PSG and Zlatan

"Given what he has achieved for almost four years, they are linked forever."

Leonardo also offered his opinion on PSG's standing in global football, stating there are only two clubs ahead of them.

"This is the third best team in the world, just behind Barcelona and Bayern Munich," he added.

"Given what they have achieved in 10 or 15 years, it's normal that they are ahead.

"But in terms of playing quality, economically, as a brand and as a city, PSG are close behind."