Levski Sofia appoint Petrov as coach

"I don't know a coach who is not aware that Levski's objective is to win the title," Petrov, who signed a two-year contract, said during his presentation at the Georgi Asparuhov stadium.

The pressure will be on Petrov to quickly rebuild the 26-times Bulgarian champions, making them into a team capable of challenging champions Litex Lovech and bitter city rivals CSKA, who finished second in the league.

"I'll also try to take the team as far as possible in next season's Europa League," said Petrov, adding that he had fulfilled a dream by returning to the club.

Petrov replaced sporting director Georgi Ivanov who took over on an interim basis following Serbian Ratko Dostanic's resignation last October.

The 41-year-old Petrov, who had previously coached four clubs in the Bulgarian top flight, will have to deal with hugely demanding and impatient fan base.

The Sofia-based club have gone through four coaches since Stanimir Stoilov was sacked in 2008.