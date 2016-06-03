Lineker begs Vardy to choose Leicester over Arsenal

Jamie Vardy has been urged to reject Arsenal by Gary Lineker after the Gunners reportedly triggered a buy-out clause in his Leicester City contract.

England striker Vardy is thought to be the subject of interest from the London club, after his 24 Premier League goals fired Leicester to a stunning title triumph last season.

A £20million bid has been lodged, according to reports in the British media, as Arsene Wenger tries to improve on a season in which Arsenal fell short of Claudio Ranieri's fantastic Foxes.

And former Leicester striker Lineker has called on Vardy to stay put rather than join a side without a league win in 12 years.

"Stay with the Champions," Lineker posted on Twitter. "Don't join the perennial also-rans."

Vardy signed a three-and-a-half-year deal in February and stated that he was not looking to move on in the immediate aftermath of Leicester's title win.

He said last month: "We've just won the league and will be playing in the Champions League next year. I am happy here."

Vardy is not the only star of Leicester's triumph to be linked elsewhere, with Arsenal also reportedly keen on N'Golo Kante, while PFA Player of the Year Riyad Mahrez has been linked with Barcelona.