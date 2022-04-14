Liverpool send condolences after fan dies following being taken ill at Anfield

Liverpool have expressed condolences to the family of a supporter who died after becoming ill before Wednesday night’s Champions League fixture against Benfica.

The fan was taken ill before kick-off at Anfield and received medical treatment inside the ground, but the club announced on Thursday morning the individual had died.

A club spokesperson said: “First and foremost, the condolences and the thoughts of everyone at the club are with the supporter’s family, loved ones and friends.

“We would like to thank the emergency services for their heroic efforts in providing urgent care and our appreciation to our medical professionals, stewards and all supporters in the vicinity of the incident for their assistance.”