Who did Igor Tudor shake hands with!? Tottenham boss misidentifies Arne Slot

Tottenham boss Igor Tudor was left with egg on his face during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday.

Tudor, 47, thought he was entering into a pre-match handshake with Reds boss Arne Slot, before quickly establishing it wasn't the Dutchman at all.

The video was quickly shared on social media, with fans left to ponder who Tudor mistakenly identified Slot as before kick-off at Anfield.

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So.. who did Igor Tudor shake hands with?

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Tudor hasn't had a particularly enjoyable start to life at Tottenham, and the Croatian is yet to win a game at the helm since taking over from Thomas Frank.

Sunday's 1-1 draw at Liverpool left room for optimism, but barring a miracle, the Lilywhites are likely to be eliminated from the Champions League, as they host Atletico Madrid 5-2 down from the first leg later this week.

Igor Tudor confused Alan Dixon for Arne Slot 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/evNFWzDpJSMarch 15, 2026

Emerging from the tunnel, Tudor in fact appears to tap Tottenham's player liaison officer, Allan Dixon, on the shoulder, before quickly realising he has made a fatal error.

Ex-army man Dixon is a player liaison officer at the club, helping new signings settle and communicating substitutions to the fourth official.

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You can almost see the moment he clocks his mistake, before dashing over to the opposite bench to greet Liverpool gaffer, Slot, after which he sheepishly takes his place on the Spurs bench.

As is the case with social media, Tudor's mistake has been shared millions of times online, with the Croatian left to lament somewhat.

Tottenham's player liaison officer Allan Dixon (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some comparisons between Dixon and Brad Freidel have been made over the past 24 hours, but at least Spurs did earn a point at Anfield, so it wasn't a completely embarrassing afternoon.

Tottenham return to Champions League action this week, as they look to overturn a first-leg defeat to Atletico Madrid.