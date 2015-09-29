Lopetegui hails 'amazing' Porto

Julen Lopetegui lauded his "amazing" Porto players following Tuesday's hard-fought 2-1 Champions League win over Chelsea.

The home side edged an entertaining encounter to deny Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho a much-needed win on his return to his former club.

Andre Andre put Porto ahead only for Willian to equalise with a stunning free-kick in first-half injury-time. Chelsea could only remain on level terms for seven minutes after the restart, though, as home captain Maicon nodded home a corner to hand Lopetegui's men their first win in Group G.

"The players' attitude was amazing, spectacular. It was our best performance of the season," Lopetegui said.

"I have to congratulate my team. These three points are totally deserved. It was tough and unfair to go to the dressing room at half-time with a draw, but we reacted well."

Maicon added on UEFA.com: "Fortunately, I have been able to score some important goals lately. We accomplished our objective for this match, that was to take all three points. Now we will celebrate a bit in the dressing room and start thinking of the next match."