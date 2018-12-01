Lucky 13 – Favre sets new Borussia Dortmund record

Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 win over Freiburg on Saturday saw Lucien Favre become the first BVB coach to go unbeaten in their first 13 Bundesliga games in charge.

Dortmund overcame a stubborn Freiburg at Signal Iduna Park thanks to goals from Marco Reus and Paco Alcacer, moving them – temporarily at least – seven points clear at the top.

And as well as extending their cushion at the top, the win also sets a new record for former Nice boss Favre, who has excelled since taking charge in May.

Favre's sole defeat as Dortmund coach has come in the Champions League, with his side having lost 2-0 to Atletico Madrid on November 6.

Reus' penalty five minutes before half-time set Dortmund on their way, although Jerome Gondorf went close to an immediate response with a strike against the crossbar.

Yoric Ravet had a penalty appeal turned down as Freiburg pressed for an equaliser, but Alcacer's 10th Bundesliga goal of the season wrapped up the points in stoppage time, and although Dortmund were not at their best, Favre was delighted with his side's patient approach.

"We played against a very compact and organised team," Favre told Dortmund's official website.

"It was very hard for us to find the gaps. Luckily we have the patience. We did pretty well.

"I think our victory is deserved. Freiburg are a strong opponent. One must not forget that they have won a point at Bayern Munich and won 3-1 against Borussia Monchengladbach."