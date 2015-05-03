Luis Enrique: I was worried during 8-0 win

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique feared his side would slip up in La Liga on Saturday, during their 8-0 rout of Cordoba.

It took until the 42nd minute for the league leaders to break through, with Ivan Rakitic putting them ahead - but the former Real Madrid and Barcelona midfielder feared the goal would never come.

Little did Luis Enrique know at the time, the opener would be followed by another seven.

"It's true that we are in really good form, but with each new game you have to create the type of chances that help you get those good results," Luis Enrique said.

"Today the result was a big one thanks to the efficiency we had.

"But up to the 39th minute, we had two or three clear chances and it looked like the ball didn't want to cross the line.

"We were all worried about this being one of those uninspired matches. But it wasn't like that.

"The goals from Ivan and Luis [Suarez] helped us to a 2-0 lead at half-time and in the second half the team performed at a high level, creating chances and being very effective.

"I'm happy because we grabbed three key points."

Suarez finished with a hat-trick at the Estadio Nuevo Arcangel, while Lionel Messi bagged a brace.

The 44-year-old coach said Barca have set the bar high, heading into their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Bayern Munich.

"To arrive in the semi-finals of Champions League with the season we are having reinforces our strength a lot, but we have to back this up in a really difficult knockout tie," he said.

Barcelona have won their past two matches by a combined 14-0, while they have scored 20 goals without reply in their past five in all competitions.

They carry a 16-match unbeaten streak - 15 of which were wins - into their first leg with Bayern at Camp Nou on Wednesday, and have won 45 of 53 fixtures this season.