Barcelona's best wins in special season for Catalan club

Barcelona bounced back from the disappointment of their Champions League exit to Inter by beating their two biggest rivals to clinch the La Liga title just nine days later.

A 2-0 win at Espanyol last Thursday was enough for Hansi Flick's side to be crowned champions, with the Blaugrana seven points ahead of Real Madrid with just two rounds remaining in the competition.

Already Supercopa de España and Copa del Rey winners, Barça have completed a domestic treble for the first time in the club's history and also narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League final following a 7-6 loss to Inter in a thrilling tie over two legs.

Here, a look at some of Barcelona's best wins in a special season for the Catalan club...

Barcelona 7-0 Valladolid (La Liga, August 2024)

Barcelona kicked off their La Liga campaign with seven wins in a row and after three victories by a 2-1 scoreline, the Blaugrana's first goleada came in round four against Real Valladolid.

Raphinha scored a hat-trick, with Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé, Dani Olmo and Ferran Torres netting the other goals in a first big win for Hansi Flick in La Liga.

Villarreal 1-5 Barcelona (La Liga, September 2024)

After hitting Real Valladolid for seven and then beating Girona 4-1, Barcelona put five more goals past Villarreal in another big win in La Liga in September 2024.

Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha scored two apiece, with the Pole also missing a penalty. Pablo Torre netted the other goal at the Estadio de la Cerámica.

Barcelona 4-1 Bayern Munich (Champions League, October 2024)

After some difficult nights in the Champions League in recent seasons, especially against Europe's elite sides, October's match at home to Bayern Munich provided an early test for Hansi Flick's Barça.

And it was passed with flying colours as Raphinha hit a hat-trick and Robert Lewandowski scored the other in an impressive 4-1 win for the Catalan club at Montjuïc.

Real Madrid 0-4 Barcelona (La Liga, October 2024)

After a goalless first half at the Santiago Bernabéu, Barcelona stormed to a 4-0 win over Real Madrid in La Liga in Hansi Flick's first Clásico.

Robert Lewandowski scored twice in quick succession, with Lamine Yamal netting his first goal against Madrid later on and Raphinha rounding off a big win with the fourth six minutes from time in a statement win for the Blaugrana.

Borussia Dortmund 2-3 Barcelona (Champions League, December 2024)

Ferran Torres scored two late goals as Barcelona came from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the Champions League at the Signal Iduna Park in December.

Torres struck in the 75th and 85th minutes to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory in one of a series of memorable comebacks by the Catalan club in 2024/25. Barça would go on to beat Dortmund over two legs in the quarter-finals as well.

Real Madrid 2-5 Barcelona (Supercopa de España, January 2025)

Barcelona's 2024 may have finished with a dip in results in La Liga, but 2025 started with a morale-boosting win in the Supercopa de España.

After beating Athletic Club 2-0 in the semi-finals, Hansi Flick's side swept aside fierce rivals Real Madrid in a stunning 5-2 victory in Jeddah. Raphinha scored twice, with Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Alejandro Balde also on target. Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny was sent off after 56 minutes, but Madrid managed only a consolation through Rodrygo on the hour. Kylian Mbappé had earlier given Real Madrid the lead.

Barcelona 7-1 Valencia (La Liga, January 2025)

After a rocky run in La Liga which featured four losses and three draws over eight games and just one victory, Barcelona returned to winning ways in style by battering Valencia 7-1 in January.

Goals from Frenkie de Jong, Ferran Torres and Raphinha made it 3-0 inside 15 minutes and Fermín López added two more before the break. Hugo Duro later pulled one back for Valencia, but Robert Lewandowski made it 6-1 and a César Tárrega own goal rounded off a huge win at Montjuïc.

Benfica 4-5 Barcelona (Champions League, January 2025)

In a season of notable Barcelona comebacks, one of the most memorable came in a Champions League game away to Benfica in January.

Barça found themselves 3-1 and 4-2 down to the Portuguese giants, but kept fighting in Lisbon and Raphinha's second of the night secured an incredible 5-4 win for the Blaugrana in added time. Robert Lewandowsi also scored twice, with Eric García grabbing the equaliser four minutes from time. Hansi Flick's side also beat Benfica 4-1 over two legs in the round of 16.

Valencia 0-5 Barcelona (Copa del Rey, February 2025)

Just a few weeks after thrashing Valencia 7-1 at home in La Liga, Barcelona battered the Mestalla club again in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals.

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick against his former club, with Fermín López and Lamine Yamal also on target in a huge away win which sealed a place in the last four for Hansi Flick's side.

Atlético Madrid 2-4 Barcelona (La Liga, March 2024)

Barcelona came from two goals down to go 4-2 up against Atlético Madrid in the teams' Copa del Rey semi-final first leg in February, only for the Rojiblancos to score twice late on and seal a 4-4 draw.

In the sides' La Liga meeting in Madrid in March, Barça found themselves 2-0 down again and once more hit back with four goals of their own, this time clinching a 4-2 win through Robert Lewandowski, Ferran Torres (two) and Lamine Yamal. The 17-year-old put Barça 3-2 up in the 92nd minute, with Torres' second coming deep into added time at the Metropolitano.

Atlético Madrid 0-1 Barcelona (Copa del Rey, April 2025)

With 14 goals across their previous two meetings, Barcelona's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg against Atlético Madrid looked set to be another high-scoring affair.

But Ferran Torres' first-half effort proved to be the only goal of the game as Hans Flick's side tightened up to seal a 5-4 aggregate win and a place in the Copa del Rey final later in the month.

Barcelona 4-0 Borussia Dortmund (Champions League, April 2025)

Barcelona thrashed Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg of the teams' Champions League quarter-final tie and took a huge step towards the last four of the competition for the first time since 2019.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the first half at Montjuïc and Robert Lewandowski added two more goals after the break against his former club. Lamine Yamal rounded off a big win for Barça and Hansi Flick's side advanced to the semi-finals after a 3-1 loss in Dortmund.

Barcelona 4-3 Celta Vigo (La Liga, April 2025)

Borja Iglesias hit a hat-trick to give Celta Vigo a 3-1 lead over Barcelona at Montjuïc in La Liga in April 2025, but Hansi Flick's side produced yet another special comeback.

Back on level terms within six minutes through Dani Olmo and Raphinha, the Brazilian winger sealed the three points for Barça with a penalty eight minutes into added time.

Barcelona 3-2 Real Madrid (Copa del Rey, April 2025)

After a completely one-sided first half, Barcelona led Real Madrid 1-0 thanks to a superb strike by Pedri in April's Copa del Rey final.

But Madrid turned it around in the second half as Kylian Mbappé came off the bench to score a free-kick and Aurélien Tchouaméni headed a second shortly afterwards. Los Blancos looked to be heading for the win until Ferran Torres netted a late leveller and Jules Koundé hit a winner in extra time to clinch the Copa for Hansi Flick's side.

Barcelona 4-3 Real Madrid (La Liga, May 2025)

Days after suffering extra-time heartbreak against Inter in the Champions League semi-final second leg, Barcelona found themselves 2-0 down at home to Real Madrid in a crucial Clásico clash in La Liga.

But intead of wilting after the physical and emotional toll of their European exit, Barça mounted an extraordinary comeback against their fiercest rivals as goals from Eric García and Lamine Yamal cancelled out Kylian Mbappé's early brace and Raphinha netted twice becore half-time to turn the match on its head. Mbappé scored again to complete his hat-trick, but Barça went on to win 4-3 and saw a late Fermín López effort ruled out by VAR.

Espanyol 0-2 Barcelona (La Liga, May 2025)

Barcelona travelled to Espanyol for the Catalan derby last Thursday night in search of a win which would clinch the title with two rounds remaining.

Following a goalless first half against an Espanyol side still fighting for survival, Lamine Yamal put Barça in front as he cut inside and curled an unbelievable effort into the top corner after 53 minutes and later provided a wonderful assist for Fermín López to make sure of the win – and the title – with a second deep in added time.