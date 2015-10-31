Luis Enrique pleased with Barca unity in Messi's absence

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique dismissed suggestions his players have stepped up their form to cope without star man Lionel Messi but stated the squad have shown increased unity.

The Spanish champions came away the Coliseum Alfonso Perez with maximum points courtesy of goals from Luis Suarez and Neymar, as Barca continued to pick up wins in Messi's injury-enforced absence.

Barca have lost just once since Messi limped off against Las Palmas last month but Luis Enrique maintains collective strength has seen them cope with the Argentina captain.

"I never ask them to give more just because of injuries," he said.

"Everyone gives a little more but a player always wants to do his best. It's not because we are without a player that they play better.

"What happens is that there is more unity and everyone grows.

"We played a very complete match. It is difficult to compare with other games as today, in general, we were able to have a complete game on a pitch where that does not happen easily.

"We didn't suffer much, we attacked well, we were organised and we pressed very well."

Andres Iniesta made his return from injury on Saturday, with Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto impressing in midfield in his absence over recent weeks.

"He is a unique player for us," Luis Enrique added of Busquets. "He's the best midfielder not only in Europe but in the world.

"He stands out for his intelligence, how solid he is both offensively and defensively, as well the pressure he crates. He's a key footballer who I try to rest whenever I can.

"Sergi Roberto is also in a sweet moment. Iniesta has played half an hour and is getting those feelings back."