Luka Jovic’s father speaks out on potential move to Barcelona

The 21-year-old is reportedly on the radar of Manchester City, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich after scoring 23 goals for the Bundesliga club this season.

Jovic is coming to the end of a two-year loan spell at Frankfurt, but Eintracht plan to trigger a purchase clause which would make his move permanent at the end of the campaign.

But with some of Europe’s biggest clubs queueing up, his father Milan Jovic insists that the Serbia international’s preference is to extend his stay with the German club.

“Luka has had many offers, one of them was Barça, but he's not interested now,” he told Bild.

“He's not sure he would get any minutes at Barça.

“The truth is that Luka wants to stay in the Bundesliga and qualify with Eintracht for the Champions League.”

Frankfurt are currently on course to achieve that objective, as they are fourth in the Bundesliga table and face Jovic’s parent club Benfica in their Europa League quarter-final first leg on Thursday.

