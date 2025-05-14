Florian Wirtz's rumoured move to the Premier League seems to be edging closer.

The talented Germany international is wanted by both Manchester City and Liverpool, with the two clubs set to duel it out for his signature later this year.

Wirtz, 22, has 31 goal contributions for Xabi Alonso's side this term and is again showing why he is one of the most exciting players in Europe. So where will he end up?

Florian Wirtz's parents scope out Manchester as a move to the Premier League beckons

Florian Wirtz is one of the most talented young players in Europe (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

With manager Xabi Alonso set to leave at the end of the season, it now seems inevitable that Wirtz will do the same as he seeks the next chapter in his career.

Chatter regarding a rumoured move to the Premier League continues to linger on, with the finer details of his representatives talks in the UK emerging over the past 24 hours.

Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz in action for Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Ben Jacobs, the 22-year-old's parents have even been in Manchester to scope out the city, as rumours of a move to the Etihad Stadium continue to grow.

“Florian Wirtz remains Manchester City’s top midfield target this summer," he began. "Wirtz’s parents took a short meeting in Manchester today with City officials as they assess options. Bayern are also pushing for Wirtz. Leverkusen prefer to sell to Manchester City but will respect Wirtz’s decision providing their valuation is met.”

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also firmly in the hunt for the German star, who operates largely as a number ten. His numbers speak for themselves, having smashed home 57 goals in 196 games for Leverkusen.

Transfermarkt value the talented midfielder at €140m (£117m), with his current club expected to demand a sizeable fee this summer.

Vincent Kompany wants Wirtz to join his ongoing project at Bayern Munich (Image credit: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

"I’m pretty lucky that I have so many excellent clubs right on my doorstep and that I can now play for one of the best clubs in Germany and Europe," Wirtz said recent regarding his future. "I have a lot of respect for the lads here in Leverkusen who come from South America or Africa, for example, and leave their families and surroundings behind for their careers.

"It definitely appeals to me to leave my comfort zone at some point and experience something new. I know football locker rooms well enough and I’m convinced that I would quickly settle in wherever I go.”