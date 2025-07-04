Manchester City 'lurking' for surprise superstar forward, amid talk of '€75m agreement': report

Manchester City are said to be 'lurking' when it comes to the signing of a new striker.

Pep Guardiola's side have already spent big with the additions of Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Rayan Cherki this summer, but want to add further attacking options to help claw back the Premier League title.

With plenty of interest in the player, it could come down to Manchester City offering the most attractive proposition when it comes to wages and personal terms.

Manchester City are not done yet and are planning HUGE signing in attack

Pep Guardiola has been handed a healthy transfer kit again this summer (Image credit: Getty Images)

With just Omar Marmoush and Erling Haaland as the club's only two out-and-out strikers, it is no surprise City have been linked with bringing in yet another name before the summer window closes.

But with several other Premier League clubs also swooning in on the forward in question, City will have to act with haste to beat their competitors. A fee of around €75m (£64.7m) has been talked up as the 22-year-old's value.

Omar Marmoush impressed in his debut Premier League season for City (Image credit: Alamy)

As per info from Caught Offside, City are looking to explore a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko from under the noses of both Arsenal and Manchester United. The Gunners have held talks with his representatives but negotiations over the last few weeks have slowed.

Manchester United are still looking to offload various names such as Erling Haaland, and with Ollie Watkins perhaps a little out of their price range, the report states how Sesko could also be an option. Real Madrid are also touted as another interested club.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sesko, who has a total of 39 goals in 87 appearances during his two seasons with Leipzig, wants to play Premier League football and has previously gone on record to express his desire to do so.

“It would be nice to play there," he said back in 2023 as quoted by SPORTbible. "But for now let’s focus on the now and then we’ll see. "My teammates at the club tell me that Haaland and I are very similar, especially when it comes to speed. Most people even tell me that I’m better than him!”

Benjamin Sesko has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Sesko looks bound to leave Germany in the next few months but just where he ends up remains a mystery.

With RB Leipzig unable to lure him to stay with Champions League football, a move to Arsenal would be the most attractive option, in our opinion, give their need for a natural goalscorer.