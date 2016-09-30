Lukaku: I am not on Suarez's level yet

Everton attacker Romelu Lukaku has acknowledged he still needs to improve if he is to reach the same level as Barcelona ace Luis Suarez and other top strikers.

Lukaku netted 18 goals in 37 Premier League appearances last term, but the Toffees endured an inconsistent campaign and finished 11th in the table, costing manager Roberto Martinez his job at Goodison Park.

And the Belgium international says his ability to have a greater impact on his club's fortunes stands between him and reaching the highest level.

"I need more match-winning performances [to reach the level of Suarez]," Lukaku told Sky Sports.

"For a striker of my ability I score the goals that I score, but I need to create goals. The likes of [Sergio] Aguero, Suarez, [Karim] Benzema, [Robert] Lewandowski, they can create a goal out of nowhere and that's the thing that I need to do.

"In training I'm with the manager trying to put in situations like that so it becomes more natural. I have it in my locker but it needs to come out more."

Lukaku was heavily linked with a move away from Everton ahead of the 2016-17 season, but the arrival of Ronald Koeman as the club's new manager eventually convinced him to stay put.

"I was really close [to leaving], but I had a moment of reflection - for a week in pre-season - to see how the manager works and see what he sees in me as a player," he added.

"I'm young and there are aspects of my game I need to improve. He worked with me on it from day one and I was convinced he was a man that can have a big influence on my future."