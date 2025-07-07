Liverpool in shock move for Luis Suarez - but there's a twist: report

Before the summer window opened, it was evident Liverpool were going to target a striker.

Links to Newcastle's Alexander Isak and Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike have rumbled on for months and it seemed a matter of when, not if for either player to join Liverpool.

An early summer spree saw them splash the cash on Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, and now it appears they have taken a step back to evaluate their next move in the transfer market.

Liverpool closing in on Luis Suarez – no, really

Arne Slot gives someone a thumbs up (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool's current no.9, Darwin Nunez looks to be on the verge of a move away from Anfield.

It leaves Liverpool looking for a striker, and their search may lead them to Luis Suarez.

Luis Suarez celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

No, not Luis Suarez. Luis Suarez.

Suarez, the namesake of one of Liverpool's best-ever players, is a 27-year-old Colombian striker currently plying his trade for Segunda Division club, Almeria.

Portuguese newspaper A Bola are reporting that Liverpool are one of several top European clubs who are interested in his services. Sporting currently have the advantage, but a move depends on Viktor Gyokeres' future.

Almeria will hold out for more than €25 million. Transfermarkt currently value him at €8 million.

Colombian striker Luis Suarez (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, we can't see this transfer happening unfortunately. Arne Slot is coming off the back of winning the Premier League title in his first season and will expect stiffer competition from within the division next season.

It is unclear what Liverpool's transfer policy will be for the rest of the window, following the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, but should Nunez leave, it is likely Slot may want a more high-profile name to replace him.