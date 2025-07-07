Liverpool in shock move for Luis Suarez - but there's a twist: report
Liverpool could see a Luis Suarez back at Anfield next season
Before the summer window opened, it was evident Liverpool were going to target a striker.
Links to Newcastle's Alexander Isak and Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike have rumbled on for months and it seemed a matter of when, not if for either player to join Liverpool.
An early summer spree saw them splash the cash on Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, and now it appears they have taken a step back to evaluate their next move in the transfer market.
Liverpool closing in on Luis Suarez – no, really
Liverpool's current no.9, Darwin Nunez looks to be on the verge of a move away from Anfield.
It leaves Liverpool looking for a striker, and their search may lead them to Luis Suarez.
No, not Luis Suarez. Luis Suarez.
Suarez, the namesake of one of Liverpool's best-ever players, is a 27-year-old Colombian striker currently plying his trade for Segunda Division club, Almeria.
Portuguese newspaper A Bola are reporting that Liverpool are one of several top European clubs who are interested in his services. Sporting currently have the advantage, but a move depends on Viktor Gyokeres' future.
Almeria will hold out for more than €25 million. Transfermarkt currently value him at €8 million.
In FourFourTwo's opinion, we can't see this transfer happening unfortunately. Arne Slot is coming off the back of winning the Premier League title in his first season and will expect stiffer competition from within the division next season.
It is unclear what Liverpool's transfer policy will be for the rest of the window, following the tragic passing of Diogo Jota, but should Nunez leave, it is likely Slot may want a more high-profile name to replace him.
Ewan is a freelance writer and social media manager who has worked for The Athletic, GOAL, 90min and OneFootball. From Gelsenkirchen to Riyadh, he has covered some of the biggest games in football in his three years in the industry.
