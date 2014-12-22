Lyon's Lacazette will not rest on his laurels

The France international has been one of the standout performers in Ligue 1 this season and leads the goalscoring charts with 17 in 19 appearances.

Lacazette's latest impressive showing came in Sunday's 5-0 mauling of Bordeaux, with the striker starting and finishing the scoring in the rout at Stade Jacques Chaban-Delmas.

His goals have helped Hubert Fournier's﻿ men to second in the table ahead of the mid-season break and they will resume in the new year just two points behind leaders Marseille.

The 23-year-old insists there is no time for him and Lyon to pat themselves on the back, though, and wants a continued push in 2015.

"I must aim even higher," Lacazette told Lyon's official website. "I must also not forget the work of my team-mates.

"We know we have quality. We can do well. We must not stop here, we can go even higher."

Lyon have won four straight Ligue 1 matches and return to action against Lens on January 4 in the Coupe de la Ligue.