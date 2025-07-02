Arsenal in talks for 'the next Desire Doue', in transfer twist: report

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in a young forward dubbed ‘the next Desire Doue’.

Arsenal missed out on signing Doue last season – ranked at no.5 in FourFourTwo's list of the best right wingers in the world right now – as the Frenchman burst onto the scene with PSG, registering 15 goals and 16 assists in 58 appearances for Les Parisiens.

An approach for the 20-year-old is likely too rich for any club’s blood, but the Gunners believe they may have found the next best thing.

Arsenal to battle Erik ten Hag for next top European talent

Mikel Arteta’s need of a striker is well documented, as is the ability to upgrade the left flank with Gabriel Martinelli not quite hitting the heights once expected.

They have set their sights on an adaptable attacker that would offer Arteta plenty of options, but they will not land him without a battle.

According to Africafoot, Arsenal are one of the sides eyeing Monaco attacker Maghnes Akliouche.

He spent most of this season on the right wing, clocking seven goals and 12 assists for Les Monegasques, but has played across the front three and in attacking midfield during his young career, so would not necessarily need to directly compete with Bukayo Saka.

However, the same report reveals that Bayer Leverkusen, now under the management of former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, have made Akliouche a priority.

There are said to have been a number of Gunners’ scouts sent to watch Akliouche in recent months, creating interest that could ‘intensify’ in the coming weeks, with L'Equipe adding that Arsenal are in close contact with agent Hasan Cetinkaya, who represents the starlet along with fellow target, Viktor Gyokeres.

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, the 23-year-old looks a top talent, and is coming off the back of a great season, but the jury’s out on whether he’s the right target for Arsenal.

As a left-footed right winger, he’ll be used to cutting in from a position thoroughly cemented at the Emirates by Saka.

Those in the Gunners’ setup may feel they can adapt him, but it may make more sense to employ a specialist for the position they need. Akliouche is also unlikely to be cheap, and funds are desperately needed for a striker.

Akliouche is valued at €45m, according to Transfermarkt.