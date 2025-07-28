Arsenal's Eberechi Eze payment plan emerges as Crystal Palace transfer stance outlined: report
Arsenal have made England and Palace forward Eze their next target as they look to bolster their attack
Arsenal’s summer spending surpassed the £200 million mark at the weekend when they completed a £64million deal for Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres - but the Gunners may not be done in the transfer market yet.
After three consecutive second-place Premier League finishes, Mikel Arteta will be looking to get his side over the hump this season, with the £60 million signing of midfielder Martin Zubimendi and the £50 million deal for winger Noni Madueke bolstering his options in midfield and attack.
The Gunners had the Premier League’s stingiest defence last term, conceding just 34 goals - seven fewer than champions Liverpool - so it’s perhaps little surprise that the next target in their crosshairs is another attacking talent.
Arsenal hatch Eze payment plan
Crystal Palace and England attacker Eberechi Eze - who was ranked at no.39 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best Premier League players last season - has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks.
After a hefty outlay so far this summer, financial gymnastics may be required if the Gunners are to land the 27-year-old and it would appear that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is ready to do exactly that.
According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are in negotiations with Palace over a deal for Eze, whose current contract includes a £68 million release clause, that would see Arteta’s side pay an initial £30 million for the England international, with talks ongoing about how the rest of the deal would be structured
The report claims that Palace want the remaining £38million to be paid in full within two years, while Eze himself has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal.
The north London club are said to be confident of securing a deal and are ready to let Palace bring in a replacement before the move is completed.
In FourFourTwo’s view, Eze - who is valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt - could be an excellent signing for the Gunners as he has the dynamic playmaking ability to change games at the highest level.
Eze looks primed to take the left-sided attacking role at the Emirates in what could be one of the Premier League’s most dynamic attacking trios, alongside Bukayo Saka on the right and Gyokeres through the middle.
This is a role he has plenty of experience in and would also mean that Arsenal would finally have some attacking depth, with the likes of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all experienced Premier League operators.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
