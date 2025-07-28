Arsenal’s summer spending surpassed the £200 million mark at the weekend when they completed a £64million deal for Sweden international Viktor Gyokeres - but the Gunners may not be done in the transfer market yet.

After three consecutive second-place Premier League finishes, Mikel Arteta will be looking to get his side over the hump this season, with the £60 million signing of midfielder Martin Zubimendi and the £50 million deal for winger Noni Madueke bolstering his options in midfield and attack.

The Gunners had the Premier League’s stingiest defence last term, conceding just 34 goals - seven fewer than champions Liverpool - so it’s perhaps little surprise that the next target in their crosshairs is another attacking talent.

Arsenal hatch Eze payment plan

Eze is in Arsenal's crosshairs (Image credit: Alamy)

Crystal Palace and England attacker Eberechi Eze - who was ranked at no.39 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best Premier League players last season - has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates in recent weeks.

After a hefty outlay so far this summer, financial gymnastics may be required if the Gunners are to land the 27-year-old and it would appear that Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is ready to do exactly that.

Eze has won 11 England caps (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Football Transfers, Arsenal are in negotiations with Palace over a deal for Eze, whose current contract includes a £68 million release clause, that would see Arteta’s side pay an initial £30 million for the England international, with talks ongoing about how the rest of the deal would be structured

The report claims that Palace want the remaining £38million to be paid in full within two years, while Eze himself has already agreed personal terms with Arsenal.

The north London club are said to be confident of securing a deal and are ready to let Palace bring in a replacement before the move is completed.

In FourFourTwo’s view, Eze - who is valued at €55 million by Transfermarkt - could be an excellent signing for the Gunners as he has the dynamic playmaking ability to change games at the highest level.

Arteta has seen his side finish Premier League runners-up for three seasons in a row (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eze looks primed to take the left-sided attacking role at the Emirates in what could be one of the Premier League’s most dynamic attacking trios, alongside Bukayo Saka on the right and Gyokeres through the middle.

This is a role he has plenty of experience in and would also mean that Arsenal would finally have some attacking depth, with the likes of Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all experienced Premier League operators.